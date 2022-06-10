The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROAD SAFETY: Gardaí made 182 arrests over the Bank Holiday weekend for alleged instances of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to new figures.

2. #CIAN MCLAUGHLIN: The US National Parks Service has announced that a woman provided false information in the search for Dubliner Cian McLaughlin who went missing a year ago in Wyoming.

3. #PROTOCOL PROBLEMS: The UK will publish legislation which attempts to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol without the agreement of the European Union on Monday.

Advertisement

4. #NEW RULE: The US is ending its requirement that international passengers to provide a negative Covid-19 test within a day before entering the country, with the mandate set to expire on Sunday.

5. #DUST DOWN THE CV: The role of Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health is now being publicly advertised ahead of Dr Tony Holohan’s resignation, which will come into effect next month.