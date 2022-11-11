The 5 at 5: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #KHERSON: Ukraine has said its forces are entering the southern city of Kherson and hailed an “important victory” after Russia announced its troops had retreated from the only regional capital it has captured after nearly nine months fighting.
2. #COURTS: A 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of the murder of Mongolian national Urantsetseg Tserendorj during a botched robbery as she walked home from work.
3. #URGENCY: A Dublin protest demanded that the Irish government phases out fossil fuel subsidies and transitions to a ‘wellbeing economy’ as the threats posed by the climate crisis grow.
4. #TAPPED OUT: The Government has said it has no plans to reduce excise duty on alcohol after Heineken announced it was upping its prices.
5. #REFERENDUM: The Supreme Court has ruled that the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) cannot be ratified by the Oireachtas unless legislation is changed.
