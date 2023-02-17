EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

#NIPROTOCOL THE Taoiseach has said he is “quietly confident” an agreement between the EU and UK on the Brexit protocol could be achieved “within the next week or two”.

It comes after British prime minister Rishi Sunak held bilateral meetings with all five of the main Northern Ireland parties amid mounting speculation that a deal on the Irish trading arrangements is close.

#LGBT New Irish research has recorded the experiences of individuals who underwent ‘conversion’ practices targeted at the LGBT+ community, finding that the measures caused significant emotional harm.

#TYRENICHOLS Five former police officers have pleaded “not guilty” to charges that they murdered Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who died after a police beating in Memphis, Tennessee last month, their lawyers have said.

#EXTRADITION Gardaí have handed over four men to the Polish National Police who “posed a risk to communities in Ireland”.

#RURALTRANSPORT Details of 67 new or enhanced bus services across Ireland have been announced today.