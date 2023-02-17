Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 17 February 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland File image of Baldonnell Aerodrome, where the four men were extradited from today.
# Extradition
Gardaí extradite four men to Poland who 'posed a risk to communities in Ireland'
The men are all aged in their 40s and had previously been arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Polish authorities.
4.6k
0
32 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE HANDED over four men to the Polish National Police who “posed a risk to communities in Ireland”.

Earlier today, gardaí from the Garda Extradition Unit and the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation surrendered the four men to Polish authorities at the Baldonnell Aerodrome in Dublin.

The men, all aged in their 40s, had previously been arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Polish authorities.

Speaking today, Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit said: “This successful operation highlights strong international co-operation between An Garda Síochána and international partners resulting in the removal of fugitives who posed a risk to communities in Ireland’.”

Mullen added that the operation also highlights the commitment of domestic stakeholders including the Department of Justice, the Defence Forces and the Irish Prison Service “who work in tandem to ensure wanted fugitives are brought to justice”.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags