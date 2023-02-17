Gardaí extradite four men to Poland who 'posed a risk to communities in Ireland'

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ HAVE HANDED over four men to the Polish National Police who “posed a risk to communities in Ireland”.
Earlier today, gardaí from the Garda Extradition Unit and the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation surrendered the four men to Polish authorities at the Baldonnell Aerodrome in Dublin.
The men, all aged in their 40s, had previously been arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Polish authorities.
Speaking today, Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit said: “This successful operation highlights strong international co-operation between An Garda Síochána and international partners resulting in the removal of fugitives who posed a risk to communities in Ireland’.”
Mullen added that the operation also highlights the commitment of domestic stakeholders including the Department of Justice, the Defence Forces and the Irish Prison Service “who work in tandem to ensure wanted fugitives are brought to justice”.
