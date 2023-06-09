Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #CARRIGTWOHILL: A man who was injured in a fire at a Stryker plant in Co Cork in April has died.
2. #UNITED STATES: Former US president Donald Trump said he has been indicted on seven federal charges of allegedly mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate in Mar-a-Lago.
3. #BALLYMENA: Police in Northern Ireland are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses in their search for Chloe Mitchell, who went missing in Co Antrim last week.
4. #UKRAINE: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel has said that “everything indicates” Russia is behind the Kakhovka dam attack, while fighting is raging in southern Ukraine, signalling a possible start to its long-expected counteroffensive.
5. #CYBER ATTACK: A cyber attack on software for the HSE’s recruitment system, run by an external operator EY, has lead to information relating to “no more than 20 individuals” being accessed.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site