Friday 9 June 2023
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #CARRIGTWOHILL: A man who was injured in a fire at a Stryker plant in Co Cork in April has died.

2. #UNITED STATES: Former US president Donald Trump said he has been indicted on seven federal charges of allegedly mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate in Mar-a-Lago.

3. #BALLYMENA: Police in Northern Ireland are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses in their search for Chloe Mitchell, who went missing in Co Antrim last week.

4. #UKRAINE: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel has said that “everything indicates” Russia is behind the Kakhovka dam attack, while fighting is raging in southern Ukraine, signalling a possible start to its long-expected counteroffensive.

5. #CYBER ATTACK: A cyber attack on software for the HSE’s recruitment system, run by an external operator EY, has lead to information relating to “no more than 20 individuals” being accessed.

