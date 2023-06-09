Advertisement

Friday 9 June 2023
PSNI Chloe Mitchell
# ballymena
Searches ongoing following disappearance of Chloe Mitchell in Co Antrim
A 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, yesterday afternoon.
2.5k
0
1 hour ago

POLICE IN NORTHERN IRELAND are continuing to search for Chloe Mitchell who  went missing in Co Antrim last week. 

The 21-year-old was last seen in Ballymena Town centre in the early hours of Friday, 2 June.

She was seen on CCTV walking in the direction of James Street and was wearing a green and black Northface style jacket, a white t-shirt, leggings and Nike trainers.

Chief Inspector Arnie O’Neill said a 26-year-old man was arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, yesterday afternoon and was helping police with their enquiries.

In a statement yesterday, O’Neill added: “We are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of Chloe Mitchell.”

Anyone with any information is asked to make contact with the PSNI.

Author
Hayley Halpin
