EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WEXFORD: Two men have been arrested after an estimated €11.4 million worth of cocaine was found in a horsebox at Rosslare Harbour.

2. #COURTS: Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has lost an appeal to have his four-year sentence for facilitating the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel reduced.

3. #INTERNATIONAL PROTECTION: The Government has extended the suspension of visa-free travel for people with refugee status.

4. #CLIMATE CHANGE: Ireland’s emissions fell only 2% in 2022, raising alarm bells about whether the country can stay within legally-binding emissions ceilings between now and 2025.

5. #RAIN RAIN GO AWAY: A Status Yellow rainfall warning is currently in place across the country amid heavy lashings of rain.