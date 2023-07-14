Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 14 July 2023 Dublin: 14°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
740
0
36 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WEXFORD: Two men have been arrested after an estimated €11.4 million worth of cocaine was found in a horsebox at Rosslare Harbour.

2. #COURTS: Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has lost an appeal to have his four-year sentence for facilitating the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel reduced. 

3. #INTERNATIONAL PROTECTION: The Government has extended the suspension of visa-free travel for people with refugee status.

4. #CLIMATE CHANGE: Ireland’s emissions fell only 2% in 2022, raising alarm bells about whether the country can stay within legally-binding emissions ceilings between now and 2025.

5. #RAIN RAIN GO AWAY: A Status Yellow rainfall warning is currently in place across the country amid heavy lashings of rain.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags