Ireland at risk of breaking carbon budget limit as emissions fell only 2% last year

IRELAND’S EMISSIONS FELL only 2% in 2022, according to the latest assessment by the Environmental Protection Agency, raising alarm bells about whether the country can stay within legally-binding emissions ceilings between now and 2025.

Carbon budgets signed into law last year which allocate a certain amount of emissions that Ireland must stay within in order to meet overarching targets and help thwart the climate crisis are at risk of being overshot unless significant changes are made.

47% of emissions allowed under the first five-year cycle were used up in 2021 and 2022, leaving 53% for 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Emissions were higher in 2021 than 2020 and dropped only 1.9% in 2022. The weak result means that the coming years will require an “extremely challening annual reduction”, the EPA has warned, with drops of 12.4% in 2023, 2024 and 2025 now needed in order to stay within the carbon budget.

In the electricity sector, an annual reduction of 17% is now required over the next three years to stay within budget, while industry, agriculture, residential buildings and transport need to make annual reductions of 9%, 8%, 7% and 5% respectively.

Reducing emissions of greenhouse gases that trap heat inside the atmosphere is necessary to prevent global temperatures from rising and to maintain some stability in Earth’s climate systems.

Already, climate change has already caused “substantial damages” and an increasing level of “irreversible losses” to ecosystems, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Advertisement

Ireland has signed up to national and international obligations to fight climate change, with key targets of cutting emissions in half by 2030 compared to 2018 and reaching net zero by 2050.

However, despite some progress, many indicators still suggest that Ireland is moving much too slowly.

The EPA’s new report on Ireland’s emissions from 1990 to 2022 shows that Ireland exceeded its annual limit on emissions last year under an EU measure called the Effort Sharing Regulation, even though emissions fell in most sectors.

Energy emissions decreased by 1.8%, even in the face of a 2.1% rise in electricity demand. That reduction was driven by a fall in the use of coal, oil and peat for electricity generation but sullied by the highest gas usage in the country since 2010.

Environmental Protection Agency The sources of Ireland's emissions in 2022 Environmental Protection Agency

The agriculture sector cut its emissions by 1.2% with the help of a 14% decrease in the use of nitrogen fertilisers, though the number of dairy cows rose for the 12th year in a row, with increases also seen in other cattle and sheep.

Residential emissions decreased by 12.7%, which the EPA attributes to the impact of higher fuel prices, the smoky fuel ban, and milder weather.

Emissions from land use, land-use change and forestry dropped by just half a percentage point. The sector’s main source of emissions comes from grasslands on organic soils that have been drained for agricultural production, the EPA said.

Travelling in the wrong direction, the transport sector saw emissions jump 6% last year – though the figure was 4.6% lower than the 2019 pre-pandemic level. The EPA noted that overall higher transport activity from private cars and freight transport is eroding the impact of electric vehicles.

Read Next Related Reads Heatwave named after mythological monster brings scorching temperatures to southern Europe Opinion: We are half way to COP28 but rich countries continue to stall climate progress Protesters interrupt Eamon Ryan at climate conference in Ballina

International aviation emissions are not included in the national emissions figures but were found to have increased by 130% last year.

EPA Director General Laura Burke welcomed the overall reduction in emissions but cautioned that it must be accelerated to comply with the carbon budgets.

“An overall emissions reduction is welcome, and it is encouraging to see the impact of action across key economic sectors,” Burke said in a statement.

“Drivers for this reduction were higher fossil fuel prices and associated behavioural change, more renewable energy, and the impact of regulation such as the nationwide ban on smoky fuels in home heating,” she said.

“While welcome, this decrease in emissions needs to be significantly ramped up. We need faster progress on the actions set out in national climate action plans to decarbonise and transform all sectors of Ireland’s economy, to stay within national carbon budgets and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030.”

Programme Manager Mary Frances Rochford said that “current decarbonisation actions are being outpaced by increased energy demand across the economy and dependence on fossil fuels for energy generation”.

“A significant increase in transport emissions in 2022 highlights the fact that a growing economy, with high employment, will continue to produce emissions if we do not break the link and decouple emissions from increased activity by using cleaner and alternative sources of energy.”