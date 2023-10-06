Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 6 October 2023 Dublin: 20°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
71
0
6 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DREW FLU: There has been “substantial” progress in talks between garda representative bodies and Commissioner Drew Harris regarding the ongoing roster dispute, sources have said.

2. #HEALTH SERVICE: Staff members in managerial and administrative posts are working-to-rule after the HSE introduced a complete recruitment freeze on Wednesday.

3. #STEPPING DOWN: Former Labour leader and current Wexford TD Brendan Howlin has announced he will not be contesting the next general election.

4. #KHARKIV: A 10-year-old and his grandmother have been killed after Russian missiles smashed into Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, just hours after another attack left dozens dead at a wake in a nearby village.

5. #TIDYTOWNS: Abbeyleix in Co Laois has been named as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2023.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags