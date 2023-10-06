EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DREW FLU: There has been “substantial” progress in talks between garda representative bodies and Commissioner Drew Harris regarding the ongoing roster dispute, sources have said.

2. #HEALTH SERVICE: Staff members in managerial and administrative posts are working-to-rule after the HSE introduced a complete recruitment freeze on Wednesday.

3. #STEPPING DOWN: Former Labour leader and current Wexford TD Brendan Howlin has announced he will not be contesting the next general election.

4. #KHARKIV: A 10-year-old and his grandmother have been killed after Russian missiles smashed into Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, just hours after another attack left dozens dead at a wake in a nearby village.

5. #TIDYTOWNS: Abbeyleix in Co Laois has been named as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2023.