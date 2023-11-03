Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #MURDER TRIAL: The man accused of murdering Ashling Murphy has told his trial that he was a witness to her murder and that he was stabbed three times by the same person who attacked the 23-year-old school teacher.
2. #GAZA: An Irish citizen trapped in Gaza has said Israel is applying “every kind of punishment that you can think of” on the besieged region.
3. #FLOODING: The residents of two care centre facilities in Midleton that were flooded and sustained substantial damage during Storm Babet are still living in alternative accommodation two weeks on.
4. #DUBLIN CIRCUIT CRIMINAL COURT: A date has been set for the trial of former hurling star DJ Carey, who is facing 21 fraud and forgery charges.
5. #COURTS: A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with the hit-and-run in which a woman was killed in Phibsborough in Dublin last month.
