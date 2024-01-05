EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOMELESSNESS: The number of people homeless has once again reached a record high, with 13,514 people accessing emergency accommodation in November.

2. #BLANCHARDSTOWN: An 18-year-old youth has been charged with the murder of gunman Tristan Sherry, who was killed following a shooting at a Dublin restaurant in which another man was fatally injured on Christmas Eve.

3. #GAZA: Israel’s defence minister has publicly presented proposals for the post-conflict administration of Gaza for the first time, which says that neither Israel nor Hamas will govern the Palestinian territory and rejects future Jewish settlements there.

4. #CLAREMORRIS: A man in his 30s has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Mayo.

5. #RIP: David Soul, the US-born actor best known for his role as Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson in the classic crime-solving series Starsky & Hutch, has died aged 80.