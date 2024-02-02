EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BRIANNA GHEY: Teenagers Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe have each been given a life and ordered to serve a minimum term of 22 and 20 years respectively before parole for the murder of teenager Brianna Ghey.

Advertisement

2. #THE NORTH: Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill is set to be the First Minister as the DUP has given the green light for the recall of the Stormont Assembly tomorrow.

3. #CARLOW: Tributes are continuing to be paid to the three young people who died in a road traffic collision in Co Carlow on Wednesday night.

4. #AGRICULTURE: France’s Minister for Agriculture has said the worst of the crisis is over, as farmers who had occupied key motorways around Paris all week begin to lift their blockades.

5. #ARRESTS: Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized €3.1 million worth of cocaine and €213,000 in cash.