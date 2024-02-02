Advertisement
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

0
481
39 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BRIANNA GHEY: Teenagers Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe have each been given a life and ordered to serve a minimum term of 22 and 20 years respectively before parole for the murder of teenager Brianna Ghey.

2. #THE NORTH: Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill is set to be the First Minister as the DUP has given the green light for the recall of the Stormont Assembly tomorrow.

3. #CARLOW: Tributes are continuing to be paid to the three young people who died in a road traffic collision in Co Carlow on Wednesday night.

4. #AGRICULTURE: France’s Minister for Agriculture has said the worst of the crisis is over, as farmers who had occupied key motorways around Paris all week begin to lift their blockades.

5. #ARRESTS: Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized €3.1 million worth of cocaine and €213,000 in cash.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags