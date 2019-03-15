The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHRISTCHURCH: At least 49 people have been killed in an attack on the Masjid Al Noor and Linwood mosques New Zealand.

2. #ULSTER SAYS MAYBE: The DUP might be about to support Theresa May’s latest deal after the party held “constructive talks” today.

3. #SEIZED: The Criminal Assets Bureau seized a substantial amount of cash along with 45 vehicles following search operations targeting the assets and activities of an organised crime gang based in Limerick.

4. #MISSING: The family of an Icelandic man who went missing in Dublin last month have again renewed their appeal for the public’s assistance.

5. #WASHOUT: The St Patrick’s Day forecast…..well….it’s bleak.