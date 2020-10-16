The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #LEVEL 5: The Taoiseach has said that the government will give “good consideration” to NPHET’s advice to move to country to Level 5 for a period of six weeks.
2. #THE NORTH: There have been a further 1,299 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.
3. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson has said unless there is a “fundamental change in approach” from the EU then the UK will opt for no-deal.
4. #LEAVING CERT: Just 18 out of more than 12,000 marks appealed under the Calculated Grades process have been changed.
5. #FAI: The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed that Jonathan Hill is its new chief executive officer.
