Friday 14 April 2023
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #JOE BIDEN It’s the last day of Biden’s visit to Ireland and the US President is wrapping up his visit in Co Mayo. You can follow his visit here.

2. #LEAK A 21-year-old national guardsman is due to appear in court today after he was arrested on suspicion of leaking a trove of sensitive US government secrets.

3. #GALWAY CRASH There were harrowing scenes of grief as the first of the teenagers to die in the Bank Holiday crash in Galway was laid to rest.

4. #BAKHMUT Russia has said it cut off Ukrainian forces inside Bakhmut, while Kyiv insisted supply lines were still open into the town, the scene of the most brutal battle of the war.

5. #CORONATION Most British people are not interested in King Charles’ coronation, though many said they would still watch it or take part in related festivities, according to a YouGov poll.

Diarmuid Pepper
