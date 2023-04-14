Kirsty Bohan remembered as a 'joyful' person as first victim of Galway crash is laid to rest

THERE WERE HARROWING scenes of grief as the first of the teenagers to die in the Bank Holiday crash in Galway was laid to rest.

The north Galway town of Headford and surrounding area came to a standstill as 14-year old Kirsty Bohan was laid to rest at Donaghpatrick cemetery following her funeral mass at in the Church of St Patrick and Cuana.

Classmates from Presentation College Headford, camogie teammates from the Sylane GAA club, neighbours and friends lined the road as her coffin was taken from her home in Ballyfruit, close to the where the accident happened at 5.45am on Monday morning, to the church and from there to the cemetery.

Fr Dixy Faber said Kirsty was a young and talented person with her life in front of her when ‘cruel fate took her away’.

He offered prayers to the family of the other 14-year old who died in the accident, Lukas Joyce from Corrandulla whose funeral will take place on Saturday, and to the other two teenagers injured in the single vehicle accident. All four were students at Presentation College Headford.

“She loved the company of her friends. She was just beginning to spread her wings and starting to experience the world outside her community, but she is gone,” said Fr Faber.

“She was joyful, lively and she always surrounded herself in company. She was drawn to people and people were drawn to her. She was creative and had a love for painting.

“I want to say a special word of condolence to Kirsty’s friends. I know how much her death will affect you and Kirsty’s mum and dad tell me that you brought joy to her life and they thank you for that. It is good that you will never forget her.

“Just as her life was opening up and she was spreading her wings, cruel fate took her away.

“No parent can expect to bury their child, no matter what age,” he added.

Symbols of Kirsty’s life were brought to the altar by her friends prior to the start of the mass.

These included her make-up bag and favourite perfume, a toy tractor and truck symbolising her love of machinery and her father’s transport business, with the congregation being told she was on her last tractor run in Clonbur in Co Galway last Christmas.

Kirsty had played camogie since she was six and her Sylane jersey, which she wore in a game for the last time on Thursday, and her hurley were presented.

So too was one of her paintings. Mourners were told she was a natural artist and that her favourite subjects were art and woodwork.

Her love of music was also honoured with her headphones and mourners were told that her favourite music at the moment was Amy MacDonald and Taylor Swift.

The second year student, who is survived by her parents Christy and Theresa and her older sisters Martha and Ava, was laid to rest in Donaghpatrick cemetery.

About 15 kilometres away, mourners began gathering to pay their respects to the other victim of the crash Lukas Joyce, who reposed at at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel on Friday afternoon.

Lukas, who is survived by his parents Joe and Neringa, his grandparents in Lithuania, Vitas and Zita Kelmeliene, aunt and uncles, will be laid to rest in Annaghdown cemetery following requiem mass at noon in St Brendan’s Church, Annaghdown, on Saturday.

The two other occupants of the car, which crashed into a tree outside Headford on Monday morning, are continuing to be treated for their injuries at University College Hospital.

Gardai in Tuam are leading the investigation into the accident.