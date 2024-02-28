EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BABY FORMULA The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) and the HSE are investigating complaints made in recent weeks about out-of-date infant and follow-on formula being sold in Irish supermarkets.

2. #MURDER INVESTIGATION A 66-year-old man has appeared before a sitting of Tralee District Court this afternoon charged with the murder of 84-year-old Paddy O’Mahony at his home in Castlemaine, Co Kerry at the weekend.

3. #RTÉ PROTEST The director-general of RTÉ, Kevin Bakhurst, has told a rally outside the broadcaster that the recent period of time has been “horrendous” for all staff.

4. #FOOTBALL John O’Shea will take charge of the Irish team on an interim basis for the March friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland on 23 and 26 March, the FAI have announced.

5. #FRONTEX The EU risks becoming “complicit” in migrant deaths due to shortcomings in border agency Frontex’s role in search and rescue operations, European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly has said.