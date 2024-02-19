EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #JAILED Former solicitor Michael Lynn, who was found guilty of stealing just over €18 million from six financial institutions during the Celtic Tiger era, has been jailed for five and a half years.

Advertisement

2. #PAYMENTS RTÉ’S director-general says that the organisation will have updated advice from external lawyers “within the next couple of days” about “how far we can push transparency” following uproar about confidentiality clauses in the exit packages of senior staff.

3. #OCCUPATION Successive Israeli governments have offered the Palestinian people three choices: “displacement, subjugation or death”, the International Court of Justice heard this morning.

4. # EU COMMISSION Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen will seek a second term as president of the European Union’s powerful commission, she announced today.

5. #GAZA Israel has threatened to invade the Gazan city of Rafah by the start of Ramadan if Hamas does not return the remaining hostages by then, despite international pressure to protect the 1.5 million Palestinian civilians sheltering there.