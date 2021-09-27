#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Monday 27 Sep 2021, 4:45 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #EXPLOSION: Emergency services are currently at the scene of what has been described as a “serious incident” at a dairy plant production facility in Killeigh, Offaly. 

2. #HOUSING: House prices in Ireland have risen by 9% in the past 12 months as the supply of homes remains severely restricted.

3. #SCAM: A woman in Ireland who fell victim to a ‘romance scam’ after meeting a man on Tinder said she wants to highlight her experience to help prevent others from being conned in a similar manner. 

4. #GREECE: A man has died and nearly a dozen others have been injured after a strong earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete this morning.

5. #PETROL: The British government is said to be considering whether to call in soldiers to deliver fuel to petrol stations as pumps ran dry after days of panic buying.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie