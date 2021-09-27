The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #EXPLOSION: Emergency services are currently at the scene of what has been described as a “serious incident” at a dairy plant production facility in Killeigh, Offaly.
2. #HOUSING: House prices in Ireland have risen by 9% in the past 12 months as the supply of homes remains severely restricted.
3. #SCAM: A woman in Ireland who fell victim to a ‘romance scam’ after meeting a man on Tinder said she wants to highlight her experience to help prevent others from being conned in a similar manner.
4. #GREECE: A man has died and nearly a dozen others have been injured after a strong earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete this morning.
5. #PETROL: The British government is said to be considering whether to call in soldiers to deliver fuel to petrol stations as pumps ran dry after days of panic buying.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS