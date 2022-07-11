#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 11 July 2022
The 5 at 5: Monday

By Jane Moore Monday 11 Jul 2022, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: Lawyers for former soldier Lisa Smith, who travelled to Syria to join Isis in 2014, have told the Special Criminal Court that she has already served a custodial sentence in Syria and asked that she not be sent to prison.

2. #ARREST: Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson, whose body was discovered at her home in Ballymun, Dublin 11, earlier this year.

3. #DÁIL MOTION: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he believes the government will survive a no-confidence vote tomorrow, accusing Sinn Féin of playing to “destructive politics” by tabling it.

4. #CORONAVIRUS: The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has topped 1,000 for the first time since April.

5. #SCORCHER: Temperatures have reached a record high for this year for the second day in a row, with the Phoenix Park in Dublin reaching a scorching 27.4 degrees this afternoon.

