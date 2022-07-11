The 5 at 5: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #COURTS: Lawyers for former soldier Lisa Smith, who travelled to Syria to join Isis in 2014, have told the Special Criminal Court that she has already served a custodial sentence in Syria and asked that she not be sent to prison.
2. #ARREST: Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson, whose body was discovered at her home in Ballymun, Dublin 11, earlier this year.
3. #DÁIL MOTION: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he believes the government will survive a no-confidence vote tomorrow, accusing Sinn Féin of playing to “destructive politics” by tabling it.
4. #CORONAVIRUS: The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has topped 1,000 for the first time since April.
5. #SCORCHER: Temperatures have reached a record high for this year for the second day in a row, with the Phoenix Park in Dublin reaching a scorching 27.4 degrees this afternoon.
