Sinn Féin no confidence bid to be defeated after two former Government TDs decline to support it

Joe McHugh has said he will vote against the motion

A NO CONFIDENCE motion in the Government looks set to fail after two TDs outside the coalition made clear they would not support it.

Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh, who resigned the party whip last week, and independent TD Marc MacSharry, who quit Fianna Fáil last year, said they would vote against the Sinn Féin motion.

Their stance would ensure the failure of the no confidence motion, as long as all TDs from the three coalition parties – Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Greens – also oppose it.

Tuesday’s motion comes after the Government lost its majority in the Dáil.

That happened last week when former education minister McHugh relinquished the Fine Gael whip after he voted against the Government’s controversial bill to provide redress to homeowners in counties affected by defective building blocks.

The loss of McHugh saw the number of Government TDs drop to 79 – one short of a Dáil majority.

The coalition has gradually seen its majority erode in the last year.

In May, Green TDs Neasa Hourigan and Patrick Costello had the whip removed from them after they voted against the Government on an issue related to the relocation of the National Maternity Hospital.

That came after MacSharry quit Fianna Fáil last year.

On Sunday, McHugh and MacSharry said they would vote against the motion.

McHugh told RTÉ he would not be “hastening Sinn Fein’s pursuit of power”.

Meanwhile, MacSharry said a general election would not address the issues of housing and homelessness.

“It will simply take politicians’ focus off the real issues for up to six months,” he told the broadcaster.

Earlier, Hourigan said she was still undecided on whether she would support the Government in the motion.

She also said Government whips had not yet been in contact with her about the confidence vote.

Other independents

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is hopeful of securing the backing of several other independent TDs in Tuesday’s vote.

As such, Government ministers are confident of defeating the motion, despite Labour, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit/Solidarity, the Rural Independents and Aontú all set to support the Sinn Féin bid.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said independent TDs were facing a “big call” on whether they were going to back “bad government” or instead “stand up and be counted” to secure a change in administration.

Hourigan said she did not know how she would vote.

“I am as yet undecided,” she told RTÉ Radio One.

“I would appreciate if I could get some communication from the whips around what is expected when you are suspended.”

She added: “I haven’t decided yet – that’s the honest answer, that’s as perfectly honest as I can be. I haven’t decided what I am going to do yet.”

Hourigan’s insistence that the party whips had not been in contact with her appeared at odds with a claim from Greens minister of state Pippa Hackett, who said she understood that there had been engagement with the suspended TDs.

Speaking to RTÉ One, Ms Hackett added: “We have no concerns about next week’s vote of confidence in us, I think this is not surprising from Sinn Féin in the last week of the Dail term to come up with this.”

Fine Gael minister of state Peter Burke branded the motion a “stunt” that would waste Dail time.

“The Government and Fine Gael are completely focused on tackling the issues that impact on people’s lives, and Sinn Féin’s politically motivated motion will simply take valuable Dail time away from that work,” he said.