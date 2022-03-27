Support for Fine Gael continues to fall in latest polling

SUPPORT FOR FINE Gael continues to fall, dropping to 19%, new polling indicates.

Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in the Republic of Ireland, according to the Red C poll carried out for the Business Post newspaper.

The poll puts the party, led by Mary Lou McDonald, at 33% and significantly ahead of Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael and Micheál Martin’s Fianna Fail.

Advertisement

According to the poll, support for Fianna Fail now sits at 16%.

Support for the Green Party, led by Eamon Ryan, remains at 5%.

The Social Democrats are at 5%, a rise of a single percentage point since the last poll.

The Labour Party, which also rose to 5%, will be hoping that the election of Ivana Bacik as leader will help further boost the party’s ailing fortunes in the polls.

People Before Profit sits at 3% support nationwide, while Aontu is at 2%.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Support for Independents remains at 11%.

The poll, carried out by Red C, saw 1,001 adults aged over 18 surveyed online between 18 and 23 March.