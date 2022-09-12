Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 12 September 2022
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Monday 12 Sep 2022, 4:45 PM
Image: Alona Rjabceva via Shutterstock
Image: Alona Rjabceva via Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WESTMEATH: A criminal investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two children following a car fire in Co Westmeath on Friday.

2. #BROOKS: A man has been accused of breaking a Garda’s nose during the Garth Brooks concert in Croke Park on Saturday. 

3. #UKRAINE: Ukrainian forces have said their lightning counter-offensive took back more ground in the past 24 hours, as Russia replied with strikes on some of the recaptured ground.

4. #CHARLES: Britain’s King Charles III has delivered a speech in Westminster Hall as both Houses of British Parliament gathered to express their condolence to him.

5. #ARRESTS: A number of people have been arrested during events held across the UK in recent days following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie