The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WESTMEATH: A criminal investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two children following a car fire in Co Westmeath on Friday.

Advertisement

2. #BROOKS: A man has been accused of breaking a Garda’s nose during the Garth Brooks concert in Croke Park on Saturday.

3. #UKRAINE: Ukrainian forces have said their lightning counter-offensive took back more ground in the past 24 hours, as Russia replied with strikes on some of the recaptured ground.

4. #CHARLES: Britain’s King Charles III has delivered a speech in Westminster Hall as both Houses of British Parliament gathered to express their condolence to him.

5. #ARRESTS: A number of people have been arrested during events held across the UK in recent days following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.