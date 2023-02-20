EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: The 17-year-old who stabbed Urantsetseg Tserendorj to death has been sentenced to life with a review after 13 years.

2. #UKRAINE: US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv this morning to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

3. #BREXIT: The DUP is attempting to dampen hopes that it will support any deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol, despite Downing Street raising hopes of an imminent announcement of a deal.

4. #COST OF LIVING: Coalition leaders are set to meet this evening to finalise plans on cost-of-living measures, which are due to be announced tomorrow.

5. #CORNELIUS PRICE: A notorious gang leader and murder suspect has died in a hospital in Wales after a long illness.