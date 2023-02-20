DUP dampens hopes of supporting a Protocol deal (but Rishi Sunak may push on anyway)

THE DUP IS attempting to dampen hopes that it will support any deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol, despite Downing Street raising hopes of an imminent announcement of a deal.

Downing Street has said talks are ongoing to reach an agreement with the European Union aimed at breaking the impasse over the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.

A spokesperson denied reports that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been forced to delay an announcement – widely expected as early as this week – amid backlash from senior Tories and the DUP.

Unionists politicians are seeking changes to the trading arrangements, with the DUP blocking the operation of the Stormont Assembly as part of its opposition to the Protocol.

Changes to the Protocol might pave the way for the DUP to end their effective parliamentary veto of the Assembly but senior DUP politicians have suggested that the bar for such changes has not yet been reached.

The DUP has warned it would not support a deal retaining the oversight role of the European Court of Justice.

Downing Street officials held talks with their Brussels counterparts yesterday on how to give local politicians a greater say in the application of EU law in the region, addressing what unionists call the “democratic deficit”.

Senior DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the party had “heard nothing” from the Government on this “fundamental issue”.

“The progress made so far is very slim. The fundamental issues have not been addressed,” Wilson told Channel 4 News yesterday.

Wilson went further today, stating that he does not believe there will be a deal this week between the UK Government and the EU.

Wilson said that Northern Ireland remaining in the EU single market is also a non-runner for his party.

“If a deal is agreed which still keeps us in the EU single market, as ministers in the Northern Ireland Assembly we would be required by law to implement that deal and we are not going to do that because we believe such an arrangement is designed to take us out of the United Kingdom and indeed would take us out of the United Kingdom,” he told Sky News.

“Increasingly we would have to agree EU laws which diverge from UK laws and in doing so would separate our own country from the United Kingdom.

We are British and we expect to be governed by British law, not Brussels law. We would certainly not collaborate in administering Brussels law in our part of the United Kingdom.

According to a report in The Times, Sunak is willing to go ahead with a UK-EU accord even without the DUP’s support.

Referring to the DUP’s issues around the European Court of Justice, the newspaper quoted an unnamed British official as saying that it would be “unhelpful” to “set a bar that is not necessarily in the interests of those we are trying to negotiate for”.

If a deal is reached between the UK and the EU it is likely that Sunak would have sufficient votes in the House of Commons to approve as it is likely to have the backing of the Labour party and a sizeable number of his own Conservative MPs.

However, former British prime minister Boris Johnson has been attenpting to influence Tory MPs by indirectly calling on Sunak to take a tougher line with the EU.

A source close to Johnson said his view was that “it would be a great mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill” – which would empower UK ministers to unilaterally scrap parts of the treaty.

The controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill was tabled last year and has been labelled as illegal by the EU as well as some British MPs, former British prime minister Theresa May among them.

The current Sunak government has said that a deal with the EU would man that the controversial legislation would no longer be needed.

Tory backbenchers in the hardline Brexit European Research Group will reportedly meet on tomorrow to discuss any deal, potentially spelling trouble for Sunak if they are angered by concessions made by the UK.

Brussels

Meanwhile, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin is heading for Brussels today to attend the Foreign Affairs Council.

The meeting of EU foreign ministers will be dominated by the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but discussions on the Protocol are also likely to feature.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Martin said there are “substantive” and “problem-soliving” talks ongong between the UK and EU.

The current phase is characterised by a much more problem-solving approach, substantive engagement to improve upon a protocol that was originally negotiated and upon which people in Northern Ireland had concerns about.

He added, that trust between the parties has improved in recent months:

“It’s the resolution of these concerns by negotiation of the subject matter and the process has been ongoing over the last three to four months. It’s clear to me that very, very good progress has been made and also that the nature of the engagement has been a genuine one, and trust has built up .”

- With reporting by Press Association