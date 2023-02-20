Coalition leaders to meet later today to finalise cost-of-living plans

COALITION LEADERS ARE set to meet this evening to finalise plans on cost-of-living measures.

Cabinet will sign off on the final package tomorrow.

Some cost-of-living measures that were announced last year are expected to be extended while others will be phased out.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan will be joined late this evening by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who is flying in from the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

The three leaders will be joined by Ministers for Finance Michael McGrath, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphrey.

Over the last number of days, ministers have moved to dampen expectations, with the message coming from Government there is to be a focus on targeted supports – particularly for social welfare recipients.

Double payments for those in receipt of social welfare payments such as child benefit and for pensioners are under consideration.

Over the weekend, Humphreys indicated additional payments for some, stating that her priorities would be “older people, people with disabilities, carers, and working families with children”.

Expectations of another €200 electricity credit for all households following the March payment now seems to be increasingly unlikely.

Government sources have said that a lot remains up in the air, but the indications are that at least one universal measure such as the lower VAT rate for electricity and gas could remain for some time.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said today in Clonmel that Government is “conscious that we are coming into the summer months and there may be less pressure on heating and electricity, but we have to be prepared for next winter also”.

The minister said the Government said it “would see people through the winter months”, stating that it has delivered on that.

While he said no decisions have been taken yet, the measures will be “significant”. O’Brien said that preparations also need to be made for next winter.

It is understood there is a reluctance to make the windfall tax part of the cost-of-living package until there is clarity on how the tax revenue works.

Hundreds of millions is expected to be taken in which is revenue Government plans to use to bring down electricity prices and reduce bills later in the year.

Government sources have indicated that another energy credit could be made in the winter, depending on energy prices.

Varadkar has previously stated that there will be no cliff edge for the supports, which has led to speculation that there will be a phasing out of the excise duty reductions on fuel.

There has been much debate about the 9% VAT rate for the hospitality industry, with some suggestion that a debate was taking place over having a lower VAT rate for restaurants but not hotels.

However, Government sources tell TheJournal that Revenue is not a fan and has said such a measure could be unworkable.

An assessment over whether to extend the eviction ban will be done “over the coming weeks”, according to the housing minister.