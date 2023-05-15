EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #ACCOMMODATION CRISIS: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he does not believe there are enough gardaí available on the streets of Dublin to effectively combat violent attacks on refugees.

2. #TURKEY: The Turkish presidential election appears to be heading to a second-round run-off, with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country for 20 years, falling short of the votes needed for an outright win.

3. #RELIEF: A sister of Bernard Phelan, an Irish man who was released last Friday after spending more than six months imprisoned in Iran on spying charges, has said the family is “over the moon” to have her brother home.

4. #UKRAINE: Downing Street has announced that the UK will provide Ukraine with air defence missiles and attack drones, after Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Rishi Sunak at Chequers in England.

5. #DUBLIN: Four people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Gary Carey in the Kilmainham area of Dublin last summer.