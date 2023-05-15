Family of Bernard Phelan 'over the moon' to have Tipperary man home after Iran pardon

A SISTER OF Bernard Phelan, an Irish man who was released last Friday after spending more than six months imprisoned in Iran on spying charges, has said the family is “over the moon” to have her brother home.

Phelan was pardoned on Friday after being detained on spying charges by the Iranian government.

The 64 year old, a dual-citizen of both Ireland and France and originally from Clonmel in Tipperary, was working in Iran as a tourism consultant when he was arrested.

It came as she was taking pictures of a mosque in October last year, amid major protests against the Iranian government’s regime which saw millions of citizens take to the streets.

Speaking today, Bernard’s sister Caroline said he looked weak but overjoyed to be released.

“He can’t get over the peace and quiet after sharing a cell with 16 other people”, she said.

He is recovering in hospital in France but has requested “a fry and some Barry’s tea” for when he is able to return to Ireland.

Bernard was released on humanitarian grounds amid concerns for his health due to an eye condition, but the family do not believe that he was well looked after by Iranian authorities.

In a statement on Friday, the Iranian Ambassador to Ireland said that Bernard Phelan had enjoyed all the consular, legal and personal protections including medical services in a standard prison.

Caroline told RTÉ he was able to see a hospital doctor but disputed Iran’s stance on his care.

“We would not agree that he was well looked after. But he’s home safely and that’s what counts,” she said.

“He was given a chair and a table in the last month but he was sitting on the floor for six months. Maybe by Iranian standards, they think that a prison like that is okay but not in our standards.”