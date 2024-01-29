EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROSTELLAN: Skeletal remains which are believed to be human have been discovered in Co Cork.

2. #GAZA: The EU has demanded an “urgent” audit of the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA and said it is reviewing funding, following Israeli allegations that some staff participated in Hamas’s 7 October attack.

3. #MIDDLE EAST: The United States has vowed a ‘very consequential response’ to a drone attack on a base in Jordan that killed three American troops, with President Joe Biden blaming Iran-backed militants.

4. #CHRISTMAS EVE: A man has appeared in court charged with violent disorder in relation to the death of a suspected gunman in a Christmas Eve shooting in Dublin.

5. #REBEL COUNTY: The Wolfe Tones have announced a big outdoor show at Cork’s Virgin Media Park (formerly Musgrave Park) this summer.