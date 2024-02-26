EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #CASTLEMAINE: A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder by gardaí investigating the discovery a man’s body at a residence in Co Kerry yesterday.

2. #RTÉ: Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has said the Government has to consider bringing the financial control of RTÉ under the remit of the Comptroller and Auditor General, the state’s auditor.

3. #GAZA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has said that the IDF has proposed a plan for moving civilians out of “areas of fighting” in Gaza, ahead of an expected ground invasion in Rafah.

4. #WOLFE TONE MONUMENT: The MetroLink could have “very significant, negative” effects on the historic St Stephen’s Green park in Dublin city centre and amounts to partial “demolition” of the heritage site, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has told a hearing into the project.

5. #RIP: Tributes are being made to a homeless woman who died in Dublin over the weekend.