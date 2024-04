EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DIPLOMATIC SPAT: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is “not interested” in pursuing a deal with Dublin on returning asylum seekers from Ireland to the UK.

2. #INTERNATIONAL PROTECTION: Asylum seekers on Mount Street in Dublin city centre say they have not been informed of any plans to move the tents from the site amid speculation the camp will be cleared again.

3. #COURTS: Former Circuit Court judge Gerard O’Brien has been told he is likely facing a custodial sentence after being convicted of the sexual abuse of six young men almost 30 years ago.

4. #GONE: Humza Yousaf has announced he is stepping down as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and First Minister of Scotland.

5. #RTÉ: Media Minister Catherine Martin has received the outstanding RTÉ reports and plans on publishing them “swiftly” ahead of announcing a decision on the future funding model for RTÉ.