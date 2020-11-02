The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NOT BEST PRACTICE: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he has confidence in Leo Varadkar as Tánaiste and that no laws were broken in his view in relation to the sharing of the IMO agreement with the National Association of General Practitioners.

2.# COURTS: A former rugby coach and teacher at a Dublin school has admitted sexually abusing 23 males in the seventies and eighties.

3. #KEVIN LUNNEY: The trial of four men accused of falsely imprisoning and assaulting Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney may not go ahead in January due to High Court challenges being brought by the defendants against the Special Criminal Court’s jurisdiction to try the matter, the non-jury court has heard.

4.# COVID-19 VACCINE: Pfizer is “cautiously optimistic” about getting vaccine authorisation in the US by the third week in November.

5. #LONDON: Johnny Depp has lost his blockbuster libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article which labelled him a “wife beater”.