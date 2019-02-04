The 5 at 5: Monday

Source: Shutterstock/Alex Andrei

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BANKS: Banks that overcharged their customers have paid out €647 million so far in compensation as part of the tracker mortgage examination.



2. #HARRIS: Health Minister Simon Harris has warned that there may be sanctions for individuals involved in the escalated cost of the new National Children’s Hospital.

3. #ABORTION: A protest has been staged outside the Department of Health, calling for an external investigation to be launched into last week’s revelations of apparent data breaches.

4. #EVACUATED: A viable pipe bomb found in Drogheda, Co Louth, has been made safe by the army bomb disposal team.

5. #SALA: One occupant of the plane that was carrying footballer Emiliano Sala can be seen in the wreckage, investigators have said.