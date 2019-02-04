This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 4 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Monday 4 Feb 2019, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,795 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4476348

shutterstock_579192376 Source: Shutterstock/Alex Andrei

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BANKS: Banks that overcharged their customers have paid out €647 million so far in compensation as part of the tracker mortgage examination.

2. #HARRIS: Health Minister Simon Harris has warned that there may be sanctions for individuals involved in the escalated cost of the new National Children’s Hospital

3. #ABORTION: A protest has been staged outside the Department of Health, calling for an external investigation to be launched into last week’s revelations of apparent data breaches.

4. #EVACUATED: A viable pipe bomb found in Drogheda, Co Louth, has been made safe by the army bomb disposal team.

5. #SALA: One occupant of the plane that was carrying footballer Emiliano Sala can be seen in the wreckage, investigators have said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Emiliano Sala's missing plane has been found
    61,981  24
    2
    		'One occupant visible' in wreckage of Emiliano Sala plane
    49,932  15
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A call centre worker living in Navan on €29,600 saving a €4,000 rent deposit to move to Dublin
    48,447  33
    Fora
    1
    		'We can't move fast and break things': Why FoodMarble is pacing itself despite €1m in sales
    297  0
    2
    		Poll: Are you preparing for a no-deal Brexit?
    72  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap - Matt Williams' harsh words leaves a nation finding solace in the GAA
    53,979  49
    2
    		Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    45,427  77
    3
    		'It was a great finish and the kid is improving and improving'
    25,296  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Do you generally apply the 'day' and 'night' perfume rule?
    12,660  5
    2
    		Poll: Are wedding invites the bane of your life or the highlights of your year?
    5,568  7
    3
    		Here's why Meghan Markle's message to sex workers has divided opinion
    5,220  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    Man sent to trial accused of endangerment of life over alleged circumcision carried out on baby
    Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner's teenage son in the stomach
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Theresa May to visit Northern Ireland tomorrow
    Theresa May to visit Northern Ireland tomorrow
    From a 'dreadful' job to publishing her first novel at 54: 'It's life-changing, it really is'
    'The point of the play is to show people that talking is the key. Silence will kill you'
    HEALTH
    Ministers 'disappointed' as nurses escalate strike action
    Ministers 'disappointed' as nurses escalate strike action
    'Rats out of the HSE': Protesters want external probe into claims abortion details were leaked
    Just 2% of safeguarding concerns reported to HSE come from people experiencing alleged abuse
    GARDAí
    Family concerned for man missing from Galway since Saturday
    Family concerned for man missing from Galway since Saturday
    Gardaí attend scene after suspect device reported in Edenmore
    Gardaí finish search after 'substantial quantity' of ammunition found in Louth

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie