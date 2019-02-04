Houses evacuated as Drogheda pipe-bomb made safe

A VIABLE PIPE-BOMB found in Drogheda, Co Louth, has been made safe by the army bomb disposal team.

The bomb, which did not explode, was found in the Sunnyside area of the town in the early hours of the morning.

The army team was tasked with investigating the device by the Gardaí and arrived at the scene at 2:45am.

A cordon was established and a number of houses had to be evacuated as the team neutralised the bomb.

The scene was declared clear of explosives at 4:20am.

The Defence Forces urged anyone who encounters suspicious items or hazardous substances to maintain a safe distance and inform the Gardaí.