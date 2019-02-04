This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 4 February, 2019
'One occupant visible' in wreckage of Emiliano Sala plane

The plane was located yesterday morning.

By AFP Monday 4 Feb 2019, 12:07 PM
20 minutes ago 5,028 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4475779
Image: Air Accidents Investigation Branch
Image: Air Accidents Investigation Branch

ONE OCCUPANT OF the plane that was carrying footballer Emiliano Sala can be seen in the wreckage, investigators have said. 

The wreckage was found yesterday as part of a private search launched by the 28-year-old’s family. Sala was flying from France to join his new club Cardiff City when the light aircraft he was travelling on disappeared on 21 January north of the island of Guernsey.

Shipwreck hunter David Mearns, who was hired by the striker’s family after the official rescue effort was called off, said the plane was found yesterday morning.

“It is broken but most of it is there,” he told BBC radio.

Today the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Brance (AAIB) said video footage from the seabed confirmed the wreckage is that of the missing Piper Malibu aircraft. 

“Tragically, in video footage from the ROV, one occupant is visible amidst the wreckage. The AAIB is now considering the next steps, in consultation with the families of the pilot and passenger, and the police,” it said in a statement. 

The board released an image today showing the rear side of the fuselage. 

Sala’s father Horacio spoke of his shock from his home in Progreso, Argentina, telling Cronica TV: “I can’t believe it. It’s a bad dream.”

Mearns said his private company, Blue Water Recoveries, had found the wreckage before calling in the AAIB to take a closer look.

“They dove with their remotely operated vehicle, that’s a submersible with cameras and lights, and indeed confirmed that it was the plane,” he said.

- © AFP 2019 -  with reporting by Michelle Hennessy.

