The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PAKISTAN: Tens of millions of people across swathes of Pakistan were today battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade, with countless homes washed away, vital farmland destroyed, and the country’s main river threatening to burst its banks.

2. #CHURCH ABUSE: Religious congregations involved in historic abuse have sold over 75 properties worth a total of over €90 million since 2016, the latest Noteworthy investigation has found.

3. #INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: Public sector pay talks between unions and the Government at the Workplace Relations Commission resumed today, following a two month hiatus.

4. #HEALTH SERVICE: Children’s Health Ireland confirmed it has postponed three scoliosis surgeries at Temple Street Hospital due to resourcing issues.

5. #SPACE: NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket launch has been called off due to an engine conditioning issue.