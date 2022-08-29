The 5 at 5: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #PAKISTAN: Tens of millions of people across swathes of Pakistan were today battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade, with countless homes washed away, vital farmland destroyed, and the country’s main river threatening to burst its banks.
2. #CHURCH ABUSE: Religious congregations involved in historic abuse have sold over 75 properties worth a total of over €90 million since 2016, the latest Noteworthy investigation has found.
3. #INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS: Public sector pay talks between unions and the Government at the Workplace Relations Commission resumed today, following a two month hiatus.
4. #HEALTH SERVICE: Children’s Health Ireland confirmed it has postponed three scoliosis surgeries at Temple Street Hospital due to resourcing issues.
5. #SPACE: NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket launch has been called off due to an engine conditioning issue.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS