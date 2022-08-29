Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 29 August 2022
Public sector pay talks between unions and Government set to resume today

Previous talks in June ended without an agreement between ICTU and the Government.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 29 Aug 2022, 8:04 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC SECTOR PAY talks are set to resume between unions and the Government at the Workplace Relations Commission today, following a two month hiatus.

The talks, which were last held in June, ended without an agreement being reached between the Government and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU).

After talks had previously ended, the difference between the two sides was described as “significant”, with ICTU saying that they were unsure if the gap could be bridged.

However, ICTU have since called on the Government to “significantly improve” their pay offer when talks resume later today.

ICTU President Kevin Callinan, who leads the unions negotiating team, said that when talks were previously ongoing, the Government had not accounted for the rising cost-of-living.

He added that the rising inflation, which is currently running at 9.1%, would make it difficult for unions to bring a pay deal that doesn’t address cost-of-living to members.

However, Callinan did say that ICTU is prepared to be flexible in today’s negotiations.

“Minister McGrath has indicated that the Government will make an improved offer on Monday, and we look forward to finding out if it will be enough to move towards an outcome that we can credibly put to workers in ballots,” Callinan added.

While talks are set to resume at the WRC today, unions are preparing to ballot their members for industrial action if a deal is not reached.

