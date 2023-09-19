Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 19 September 2023 Dublin: 19°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
1.0k
0
57 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #TEMPLE STREET Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) will write to all patients and families awaiting life-altering spinal surgeries who could be impacted by the external review into elements of paediatric care by next week.

2. #NAGORNO-KARABAKH Azerbaijan launched what it called “anti-terrorist operations” in a region that has long been at the centre of a territorial dispute with its neightbour Armenia. 

3. #RIP The secondary school of  Ella Mills, who died in the United States on Sunday, says she was “much cherished” by the community.

4. #WELLIES It has been a wet, windy and muddy first day at the National Ploughing Championships. 

5. #BUDGET The minister for finance Michael McGrath has ruled out the introduction of a 30% income tax rate in this year’s Budget but said workers can expect some changes to tax bands.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     