EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.
1. #TEMPLE STREET Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) will write to all patients and families awaiting life-altering spinal surgeries who could be impacted by the external review into elements of paediatric care by next week.
2. #NAGORNO-KARABAKH Azerbaijan launched what it called “anti-terrorist operations” in a region that has long been at the centre of a territorial dispute with its neightbour Armenia.
3. #RIP The secondary school of Ella Mills, who died in the United States on Sunday, says she was “much cherished” by the community.
4. #WELLIES It has been a wet, windy and muddy first day at the National Ploughing Championships.
5. #BUDGET The minister for finance Michael McGrath has ruled out the introduction of a 30% income tax rate in this year’s Budget but said workers can expect some changes to tax bands.
