EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #I’M FEELING FINED: Facebook-owner Meta was hit with a record fine of €1.2 billion from the Irish Data Protection Commission today. The Commission found that the company continued to transfer personal data from Europe to the United States despite a previous ruling from the EU Court of Justice.

2. #ANTI-IMMIGRATION PROTESTS: Minister for Justice Simon Harris has said that the public should not “second guess” An Garda Síochána’s methods of policing anti-immigration protests. The minister added he had “full confidence” in gardaí who are policing the protests.

3. #ALCOHOL: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has defended the new alcohol labelling legislation which was signed into law today. The labels will include information about calories, alcohol content and warnings on alcohol consumption while pregnant and the risk of disease and cancer.

4. #BUNCRANA: Tributes are being paid to Rebecca Browne, 21, who died after being hit by a garda car in Donegal yesterday morning. Father Michael McCaughey from Galliagh said: “No words any of us can say at this time can comfort the situation.”

5. #NEW SEARCHES: Police in Portugal investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann announced they will carry out a new search in a reservoir near the town she went missing from in 2007. The search will begin tomorrow and last for two days, according to Sky News.