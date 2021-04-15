The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #VACCINE: Over 18,000 people have so far registered their details so they can receive an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine.
2. #TOURISM: Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has said she is working on plans that could allow the tourist industry to re-open this summer for Irish holidaymakers.
3. #THE NORTH: A special sitting at the Stormont Assembly has been pushed back as ministers continue to deliberate over a timetable for lifting lockdown restrictions.
4. #LOTTO: The winning ticket for last night’s €12.7 million Lotto jackpot was sold in Kilkenny, the National Lottery has revealed.
5. #ASSAULT: Gardaí have launched an investigation following the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in Wicklow.
