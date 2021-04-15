#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí launch investigation following the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in Wicklow

The incident happened around 7pm last night.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 11:35 AM
1 hour ago 7,078 Views 0 Comments
GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in Wicklow. 

The alleged incident happened in the Rathnew area at around 7pm last night. 

The child was taken to hospital for examination after she raised the alarm, sources said.
A garda spokesperson confirmed an investigation has started. 

She said: “Gardaí in Wicklow are investigating an incident of alleged assault that occurred yesterday Wednesday 14th April, 2021 at a premises in Rathnew, Co. Wicklow. Investigations ongoing.”

