Gardaí launch investigation following the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in Wicklow

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in Wicklow.
The alleged incident happened in the Rathnew area at around 7pm last night.
She said: “Gardaí in Wicklow are investigating an incident of alleged assault that occurred yesterday Wednesday 14th April, 2021 at a premises in Rathnew, Co. Wicklow. Investigations ongoing.”
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS