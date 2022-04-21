The 5 at 5: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #SLIGO: A man in his late 30s has died following a serious assault in Co Sligo.
2. #SEÁN QUINN: The solicitor for Seán Quinn has said the businessman was not given details of the nature of the allegations against him when gardaí searched his home yesterday.
3. #STALKING: A pledge by the Government to make stalking a standalone criminal offence has been welcomed by victims.
4. #COVID: Public health officials reported an additional 1,426 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
5. #UKRAINE: Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that Ireland will not cap the number of refugees it accepts even as the Government admits it is facing a struggle to house arriving Ukrainians.
