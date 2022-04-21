The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SLIGO: A man in his late 30s has died following a serious assault in Co Sligo.

2. #SEÁN QUINN: The solicitor for Seán Quinn has said the businessman was not given details of the nature of the allegations against him when gardaí searched his home yesterday.

3. #STALKING: A pledge by the Government to make stalking a standalone criminal offence has been welcomed by victims.

4. #COVID: Public health officials reported an additional 1,426 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

5. #UKRAINE: Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that Ireland will not cap the number of refugees it accepts even as the Government admits it is facing a struggle to house arriving Ukrainians.