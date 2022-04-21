Coronavirus: 3,035 new cases and 654 patients in hospital, including 37 in ICU

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 1,426 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
In addition, 1,609 positive antigen tests were registered through the HSE portal yesterday.
It brings the combined total of Covid-19 cases reported today to 3,035.
As of 8am this morning, there are 654 patients in hospital who have a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 37 are receiving treatment in intensive care.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)