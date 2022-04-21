Coronavirus: 3,035 new cases and 654 patients in hospital, including 37 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 1,426 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

In addition, 1,609 positive antigen tests were registered through the HSE portal yesterday.

It brings the combined total of Covid-19 cases reported today to 3,035.

As of 8am this morning, there are 654 patients in hospital who have a confirmed case of Covid-19, of whom 37 are receiving treatment in intensive care.

