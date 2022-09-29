The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1.#FINE Bank of Ireland has been hit with a record €100,520,000 fine by the Central Bank for its role in the tracker mortgage controversy.

The Central Bank has sanctioned the company for denying thousands of its customers access to cheaper tracker mortgages.

It said today that the reprimand was issued for a series of significant and long-running failings in respect of 15,910 tracker mortgage customer accounts which were impacted between August 2004 and June 2022.

2. #CORK A man has been arrested after he allegedly rammed up to five Garda vehicles with a van in Co Cork last night.

A number of children were also taken to hospital for assessment after the incident. It is understood that all the occupants of the car are known to each other from north Cork.

The incident took place at around 9.45pm last night in the Mahon area of Co Cork, when Gardaí signalled for a van to stop.

However, the driver failed to do so and rammed a Garda car.

3. #WAITING An independent review into the cancellation of 999 calls has found that there were “substantial shortcomings” in several incidents around handling calls.

The report has found that there were issues where the call takers did not properly assess the vulnerability of some callers alongside highlighting incidents where information provided within calls was not accurately recorded.

The report, which was carried out by Derek Penman, a former Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland, was released today following an interim report which was released in 2021.

4.#EMERALD Tayto Park will be re-branded as ‘Emerald Park’ from the start of January as the Meath tourist location seeks to move away from brand sponsorship when its deal with Tayto expires.

The new name was unveiled today by Charles Coyle, general manager of Tayto Park and son of founder Raymond Coyle, and work is underway to re-brand all elements of the park before 1 January.

The theme park and zoo was the vision of Raymond Coyle, who passed away in June and Charles now continues his father’s legacy with a long term ambition of making the park one of the best family attractions in Europe.

5.#GARDAÍ Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into accommodation fraud in south Dublin.

Gardaí arrested a 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman following searches at two residences in Dublin 13 this morning.

The searches were carried out by officers from Blackrock and Raheny garda stations.

During the searches investigators also seized a sum of cash, mobile phones, and a number of documents.