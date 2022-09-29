Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 29 September 2022
Advertisement

Tayto Park to be renamed Emerald Park as 12-year long sponsorship deal ends

The Emerald rebrand was chosen due to Ireland’s nickname ‘the Emerald Isle’ given by international visitors.

By Jamie McCarron Thursday 29 Sep 2022, 2:05 PM
48 minutes ago 5,333 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5879912
Charles Coyle launching the new branding today
Image: Tayto Park
Charles Coyle launching the new branding today
Charles Coyle launching the new branding today
Image: Tayto Park

TAYTO PARK WILL be re-branded as ‘Emerald Park’ from the start of January as the Meath tourist location seeks to move away from brand sponsorship when its deal with  Tayto expires.

The new name was unveiled today by Charles Coyle, general manager of Tayto Park and son of founder Raymond Coyle,  and work is underway to re-brand all elements of the park before 1 January.

The theme park and zoo was the vision of Raymond Coyle, who passed away in June and  Charles now continues his father’s legacy with a long term ambition of making the park one of the best family attractions in Europe.

The Emerald rebrand was chosen due to Ireland’s nickname ‘the Emerald Isle’, given by international visitors.

When the end of the Tayto sponsorship deal was first announced the park commissioned research on a new name and Emerald Park was the most popular choice.

Niamh Reynolds, marketing manager of the park said:

 “We made the strategic decision to not look for a brand title sponsor but rather create a new brand – Emerald Park which we hope will be supported next year by a number of strategic brand partners from various sectors – FMCG, energy, transport to name a few.”

Investment has begun on new attractions for the park, with ground being broken this summer on two new steel rollercoasters with a budget of €30 million.

The end of Tayto’s sponsorship was announced in the spring, in a joint statement between Tayto Snacks and the park.

The managing director of Tayto Snacks, John O’Connor, said at the time:

“Our sponsorship of the park during that time has helped us to further enhance the emotional connection Tayto has with Irish consumers by reinforcing the brand’s values around family and community in addition to continuing to foster the great affection they hold for Ireland’s most popular crisps and snacks brand since its creation over 65 years ago.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie