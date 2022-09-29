Tayto Park to be renamed Emerald Park as 12-year long sponsorship deal ends

TAYTO PARK WILL be re-branded as ‘Emerald Park’ from the start of January as the Meath tourist location seeks to move away from brand sponsorship when its deal with Tayto expires.

The new name was unveiled today by Charles Coyle, general manager of Tayto Park and son of founder Raymond Coyle, and work is underway to re-brand all elements of the park before 1 January.

The theme park and zoo was the vision of Raymond Coyle, who passed away in June and Charles now continues his father’s legacy with a long term ambition of making the park one of the best family attractions in Europe.

The Emerald rebrand was chosen due to Ireland’s nickname ‘the Emerald Isle’, given by international visitors.

When the end of the Tayto sponsorship deal was first announced the park commissioned research on a new name and Emerald Park was the most popular choice.



Advertisement

Niamh Reynolds, marketing manager of the park said:

“We made the strategic decision to not look for a brand title sponsor but rather create a new brand – Emerald Park which we hope will be supported next year by a number of strategic brand partners from various sectors – FMCG, energy, transport to name a few.”

Investment has begun on new attractions for the park, with ground being broken this summer on two new steel rollercoasters with a budget of €30 million.

The end of Tayto’s sponsorship was announced in the spring, in a joint statement between Tayto Snacks and the park.

The managing director of Tayto Snacks, John O’Connor, said at the time:

“Our sponsorship of the park during that time has helped us to further enhance the emotional connection Tayto has with Irish consumers by reinforcing the brand’s values around family and community in addition to continuing to foster the great affection they hold for Ireland’s most popular crisps and snacks brand since its creation over 65 years ago.”