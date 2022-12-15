The 5 at 5: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #COURTS A 23-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of Cameron Reilly, the teenager who was found dead in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth in May 2018.
2. #LEBANON The Irish soldier killed in an attack on a convoy of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon has been named as 23-year-old Private Seán Rooney from Newtowncunningham in Co Donegal.
3. #WINTER Met Éireann has issued another Status Orange warning for low temperatures and ice from 6pm today until noon tomorrow, with 16 mostly inland counties to be impacted.
4. #HUTCH TRIAL Jonathan Dowdall has told the Special Criminal Court that he did not know there was “this big Hutch criminal organisation” and never knew the accused’s brother Patsy Hutch was “involved in crime”.
5. #INTEREST The European Central Bank has slowed its record pace of interest rate hikes only slightly, joining the US Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world in reinforcing an inflation crackdown.
