EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #INTERNATIONAL PROTECTION: The Secretary General of the Department of Integration has said there is an onus on politicians and Government to challenge the narrative that single males arriving under the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) pose a threat to communities.

2. #SEVILLE PLACE: A man has been arrested after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a pedestrian at an anti-immigration protest in Dublin city centre yesterday evening.

3. #ENOCH BURKE: The Court of Appeal has heard the appeal of teacher Enoch Burke against an injunction taken against him by Wilson’s Hospital School, despite concerns about his contempt of court.

4. #COST OF LIVING: The rate of inflation in Ireland is at 7.8%, down slightly compared with previous months.

5. #DRUG TAKING: Justice Minister Simon Harris has accused members of the public who casually use drugs on nights out of “lining the pockets” of criminal gangs.