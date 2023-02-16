Man arrested after car collides with pedestrian at anti-immigration protest

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been arrested after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a pedestrian at an anti-immigration protest in Dublin city centre yesterday evening.
The incident happened in the Seville Place area of Dublin 1 at around 7.30pm.
The injured pedestrian was brought to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, gardaí said.
A video of the incident has been uploaded to social media.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding a road traffic collision that occurred in Seville Place, Dublin 1 yesterday evening, Wednesday 15th February 2023.
“One male was taken to hospital. A male (aged in his 30s) was arrested and is currently detained in a Garda station in North Dublin.”
