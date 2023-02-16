Advertisement

Man arrested after car collides with pedestrian at anti-immigration protest
The incident happened in the Seville Place area of Dublin 1 yesterday evening.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been arrested after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a pedestrian at an anti-immigration protest in Dublin city centre yesterday evening. 

The incident happened in the Seville Place area of Dublin 1 at around 7.30pm.

The injured pedestrian was brought to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, gardaí said. 

A video of the incident has been uploaded to social media. 

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding a road traffic collision that occurred in Seville Place, Dublin 1 yesterday evening, Wednesday 15th February 2023.

“One male was taken to hospital. A male (aged in his 30s) was arrested and is currently detained in a Garda station in North Dublin.”

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
