EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MV MATTHEW: A seventh person has been arrested as part of a Garda investigation following a multi-agency operation that led to the seizure of €157 million worth of cocaine from a cargo ship after it was boarded by Army Rangers on Tuesday.

2. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to actor Michael Gambon, who has died at the age of 82.

3. #CHILDREN’S SPINAL SURGERIES: The chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland has “stepped back” from the serious incident review into the use of non-medical grade ‘springs’ in children’s spinal surgeries, after she learned “last month” of a letter purportedly sent to her in 2020 flagging concerns about the practice.

4. #GARDA ROSTER DISPUTE: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said he is willing to compromise to reach an agreement on a new staff roster and that no preconditions to talks have been put down by management.

5. #MISINFORMATION: Social media platform TikTok dismantled a “covert influence operation” that targeted users in Ireland with “divisive views” on nationalism in an attempt to “intensify social conflict”.