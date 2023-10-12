EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #YOUGHAL Skeletal remains have been found at the former home of Tina Satchwell. A man was arrested by gardaí following the discovery.

2. #GAZA Former President Mary Robinson has said Israel in ‘serious breach’ of international law and there’s been ‘war crimes’ on both sides of the conflict.

3. #BAILOUT RTÉ boss Kevin Backhurst told the Public Accounts Committee that the broadcaster will run out of cash early next spring without financial bailout

4. #PETER MCVERRY The Charities Regulator has appointed inspectors to investigate the Peter McVerry Trust. The second regulator to do so.

5. #VICTIMS An Irish man in Israel has told CNN of the horrific moment he learned his 8-year-old daughter had died.